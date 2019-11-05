Company News
November 5, 2019 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chesapeake Energy reports bigger adjusted loss on lower output, gas prices

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a bigger adjusted quarterly loss on Tuesday, hit by a fall in production and lower natural gas prices.

Adjusted net loss attributable to the company was $188 million, or 11 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company’s total production fell to 478,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 537,000 boe/d a year earlier. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

