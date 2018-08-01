Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly loss on lower natgas prices

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a loss compared to a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as a slump in natural gas prices ate into its margins and the company was hurt in part by a $46 million impairment charge.

The Oklahoma-based company said net loss available to shareholders was $40 million, or 4 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $470 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s average daily production rose to 530,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 527,600 boe/d while average sales price rose 13.8 percent to $25.56 per barrel of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)