FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 1, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Chesapeake Energy reports quarterly loss on lower natgas prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a loss compared to a year-ago profit on Wednesday, as a slump in natural gas prices ate into its margins and the company was hurt in part by a $46 million impairment charge.

The Oklahoma-based company said net loss available to shareholders was $40 million, or 4 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of $470 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chesapeake’s average daily production rose to 530,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 527,600 boe/d while average sales price rose 13.8 percent to $25.56 per barrel of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.