Chesapeake Energy plans April 13 shareholder meeting for reverse stock split vote

April 9 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Thursday shareholders will vote on April 13 on a reverse stock split proposal, which if approved, the company expects would boost its share price to a level required to stay listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The split, proposed within a range of one for 50 to one for 200 shares, would come into effect a day later, if accepted. (reut.rs/3ebtPJm)

The NYSE’s listing norms mandate that a stock’s average trading price over a 30-day period be above $1 per share. If a company fails to meet the requirement, the NYSE notifies it and gives a six-month grace period to pull up the stock price.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy, which was notified by the exchange in December, closed at 17 cents on Thursday.