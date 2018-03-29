FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 29, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Chesnara FY profit jumps on Dutch insurance deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported on Thursday a surge in full-year pretax profit, driven by strength in its domestic business and gains from its acquisition of Legal & General’s Dutch insurance business.

Chesnara, which mainly buys life insurance funds closed to new customers, said IFRS pretax profit rose to 89.6 million pounds ($126.2 million) in 2017, from 40.7 million pounds a year earlier.

“We now have sufficient scale and presence in both the UK and the Netherlands to continue our focus on acquisition activity in those territories. We also remain open minded about new territories,” Chesnara said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7101 pounds $1 = 0.7101 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.