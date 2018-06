MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) -

* Chevron says planned modifications on Gorgon Train 2 completed safely.

* Chevron, operator of the Gorgon LNG plant off Western Australia, idled the second production unit in May to carry out modifications already made on the other two units.

* Work was focused on remedying vibration problems, traders had said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)