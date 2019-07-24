Judge moves Rhode Island climate-change lawsuit to state court

A federal judge ruled on Monday ruled that 21 oil and gas companies including Shell and Exxonmobil will have to defend themselves against a climate change lawsuit by Rhode Island in state court, where the state is more hopeful of winning.

The oil companies had moved the case to federal court in Providence from a state court last July, but U.S. District Judge William Smith on Monday said federal courts have no jurisdiction over the case because it involves only state law claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y75v7A