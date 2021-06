June 30 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp is looking to sell two collections of conventional oil and gas fields in the Permian basin valued at more than $1 billion combined, three sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)