Lawyer and Chevron critic Donziger's civil contempt finding mostly upheld; fees and sanctions vacated

A federal appeals court largely upheld but narrowed the scope of a 2019 civil contempt finding against the lawyer Steven Donziger arising from his battles against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also set aside an order that Donziger pay Chevron $4.1 million in sanctions and attorneys’ fees, and ordered the fee component recalculated to reflect the contempt finding’s narrower scope.

