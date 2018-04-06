Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) -

* Chevron has submitted a proposal to extend its contract to operate the Rokan block in Indonesia beyond 2021, Deputy Energy Minister Arcandra Tahar said on Friday.

* Chevron’s proposal is now being evaluated by upstream oil and gas regulator SKKMigas, Tahar said.

* “Apparently the seven sisters are still interested in investing in Indonesia,” he said.

* The Rokan block is Indonesia’s single largest source of crude oil.

* The government was currently evaluating 23 oil and gas contracts due to expire up to 2026, and will prioritise decisions on those expiring soonest, Tahar said. (Writing by Fergus Jensen)