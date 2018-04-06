FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in 34 minutes

Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 6 (Reuters) -

* Chevron has submitted a proposal to extend its contract to operate the Rokan block in Indonesia beyond 2021, Deputy Energy Minister Arcandra Tahar said on Friday.

* Chevron’s proposal is now being evaluated by upstream oil and gas regulator SKKMigas, Tahar said.

* “Apparently the seven sisters are still interested in investing in Indonesia,” he said.

* The Rokan block is Indonesia’s single largest source of crude oil.

* The government was currently evaluating 23 oil and gas contracts due to expire up to 2026, and will prioritise decisions on those expiring soonest, Tahar said. (Writing by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
