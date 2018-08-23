FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 23, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-South African watchdog approves Glencore's bid for Chevron assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct figure in first paragraph to read million not billion)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South African competition watchdog has given Glencore’s bid worth roughly $900 million for Chevron’s local and Botswana assets the green light, it said on Thursday.

But the Competition Commission placed a number of conditions on its approval, including the preservation of jobs after the deal and establishment of a fund to develop small businesses.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.