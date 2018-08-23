CORRECTED-South African watchdog approves Glencore's bid for Chevron assets

(Correct figure in first paragraph to read million not billion)
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South African competition watchdog has given Glencore’s bid worth roughly $900 million for Chevron’s local and Botswana assets the green light, it said on Thursday.
But the Competition Commission placed a number of conditions on its approval, including the preservation of jobs after the deal and establishment of a fund to develop small businesses.
