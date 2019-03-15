Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Glencore's bid for Chevron subsidiary

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Friday approved with conditions Glencore’s proposed $973 million acquisition of Chevron Corp’s subsidiary in the country.

The tribunal said there must be no job cuts at Chevron South Africa as a result of the merger or for five years, the unit must invest 6 billion rand ($416.67 million) in a refinery in the country, and its head office must remain in South Africa.

$1 = 14.4000 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo

