5th Circuit sends Nigerian firm’s suit against Chevron to arbitration

An arbitrator in London should determine whether fraud claims made by the unsuccessful bidder for Chevron USA’s interest in three oil leases in Nigeria are subject to arbitration, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Brittania-U Nigeria waived its right to have a court determine the scope and validity of its arbitration agreement with Chevron by agreeing to be bound by the rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (Uncitral).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wJEjJf