December 10, 2019 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chevron expects $10 bln-$11 bln charge in fourth quarter

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it is evaluating strategic alternatives, including divestment of gas-related assets in Appalachia shale, Kitimat LNG, and other international projects.

Chevron, which set a 2020 spending program of $20 billion, said these actions are estimated to result in non-cash, after tax impairment charges of $10 billion to $11 billion in its fourth quarter, with more than half related to the Appalachia shale. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

