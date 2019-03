March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Tuesday said it expects its annual production to grow in the range of 3 to 4 percent through 2023.

The San Ramon, California-based company also said it expects its annual capital expenditure to be in the range of $19 billion to $22 billion between 2021 and 2023. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)