Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Thursday lowered its long-term capital and exploratory budget to between $14 and $16 billion annually through 2025, while setting the budget for next year at the low end of the range.

The company had earlier forecast annual expenditures between $19 billion and $22 billion through 2025. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)