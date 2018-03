March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it expects to increase its free cash flow this year onwards, putting it in a position to resume its share buyback program.

Chevron had halted its share repurchase plans in 2015 to conserve cash amid a slump in oil prices. (reut.rs/2H9aY02)

The company did not specify when it plans to restart the program. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)