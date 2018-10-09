Chevron eyes Houston Ship Channel for second U.S. Gulf refinery

LONDON/HOUSTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp wants to build or buy a refinery along the U.S. Gulf Coast to process crude oil from its rapidly growing Permian Basin operations, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The company would like to have refining operations on the Houston Ship Channel, in the western part of the U.S. Gulf, to complement an existing eastern Gulf refinery, said Pierre Breber, Chevron’s head of downstream and chemicals.

“Something on the ship channel side could make a lot of sense for our company,” Breber said in an interview on the sidelines of the Oil & Money conference in London. (Reporting by Ron Bousso in London and Ernest Scheyder in Houston Editing by Phil Berlowitz )