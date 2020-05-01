Hot Stocks
May 1, 2020 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chevron cuts 2020 spending plans again as quarterly revenue declines

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Friday lowered its capital expenditure forecast for 2020 by another $2 billion as its first-quarter revenue took a big hit from the crash in oil prices.

Its total revenue and other income fell more than 10% to $31.50 billion in the three months ended March 31.

The second largest oil producer in the United States cut its spending budget to $14 billion, on top of the $4 billion it slashed after the oil crash began in March. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below