Company News
November 1, 2019 / 12:39 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Chevron profit falls as oil and gas prices weaken

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp reported a 36% drop in third-quarter profit on Friday as the oil major was hit by lower oil and gas prices due to record shale oil output in North America and a slowing global economy.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.58 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $4.05 billion, or $2.11 per share a year earlier.

Chevron’s worldwide net oil equivalent production grew about 3% to 3.03 million barrels per day, but average sales prices fell both in the United States and internationally. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below