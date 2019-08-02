Chevron profit rises 26.3% on higher output

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp reported a 26.3% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as higher production more than offset lower crude oil and natural gas prices and a rise in expenses.

The No. 2 U.S. oil and natural gas producer’s daily production of oil and gas rose 9.1% to 3.08 million barrels.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $4.31 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share. [bit.ly/2LYr4A0 ] (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)