HOUSTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday its quarterly profit more than doubled on rising oil prices and production.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $3.41 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared to $1.45 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Production rose about 2 percent to 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Nick Zieminski)