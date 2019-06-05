Chevron plans to start supplying 0.5% sulphur shipping fuel by end-Q3

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Oil major Chevron plans to bring its IMO-compliant 0.5% sulphur shipping fuel blend to the market by the end of the third quarter, a company representative said on Wednesday.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will require ships to use fuels with a sulphur content of no more than 0.5% from the start of 2020, compared with 3.5% now, in order to reduce air pollution.

“If the shipping company is willing to try it out now we can make it available, but not for continuous purchase,” Chevron Fuels Technologist Monique Vermeire told Reuters on a sidelines of an industry conference.

“I think it will be available (for the market) by the end of the third quarter,” she added.

Only ships fitted with sulphur-cleaning devices, known as scrubbers, will be allowed to continue burning high-sulphur fuel, according to the IMO regulations. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)