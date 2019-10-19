U.S. oil major Chevron set to receive Venezuelan crude cargo -document

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Chevron Corp is scheduled this month to receive at least one cargo of crude oil from sanctioned Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, according to an internal PDVSA document.

The vessel Agios Fanourios is set to load 2 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude on Oct. 19-21 at Jose port, according to a PDVSA scheduling document viewed by Reuters. The document does not show where the cargo is to be delivered. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Tom Hogue)