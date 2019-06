June 12 (Reuters) - Online pet products retailer Chewy Inc on Wednesday raised the price range for its initial public offering, indicating strong investor demand. The company said here in a regulatory filing that it intends to sell its offering in the range of $19 to $21 per share, up from $17 and $19.

Shares of Chewy are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)