FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 2:34 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Trial of Anbang's former chairman starts in Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - The trial of the former chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd Wu Xiaohui for alleged economic crimes started in Shanghai on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court.

The case comes a month after the Chinese government seized control of the insurer and announced Wu had been prosecuted for economic crimes, as Beijing cracks down on big-spending conglomerates and financial risk. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Fang Cheng; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.