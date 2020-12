BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 6.3% in the first 11 months of 2020 year-on-year to 899.38 billion yuan ($137.20 billion), the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

For November alone, FDI rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 98.7 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.5551 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)