Japan's Bank of Yokohama, Chiba Bank to enter comprehensive tie-up -Nikkei

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Bank of Yokohama and Chiba Bank Ltd will enter into a comprehensive tie-up to cooperate in a range of businesses, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, a deal that would bring two of Japan’s top regional lenders close together.

The two banks are due to hold a briefing on the tie-up on Wednesday, the newspaper said. The banks could cooperate on everything from mergers and acquisitions and development of new products, working together to share customers, it said.

Bank of Yokohama, which is part of Concordia Financial Group , is Japan’s largest regional lender. Chiba Bank is the country’s third-largest regional lender, the Nikkei said. (Writing by David Dolan Editing by William Mallard)