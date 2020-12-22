Chicago turns to Jones Day for citywide review over 2019 police raid video

Jones Day has been tapped to review the city of Chicago’s policies following last week’s release of a video showing a woman being handcuffed while naked during a 2019 police raid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

The pro bono review will be led by former federal judge Ann Claire Williams, who is an of counsel in Jones Day’s Chicago office, and will be comprehensive, Lightfoot wrote in a letter to the Chicago City Council that was published by the Chicago Tribune.

