Woman who underwent double mastectomy can sue ex-employer under ADA - 6th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a disability discrimination lawsuit by a woman who accused an Ohio daycare facility of wrongly firing her after learning she had a genetic condition that led to her undergoing a double mastectomy.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in concluding that Sherryl Darby’s claims against Childvine Inc should be dismissed because the mutation was not a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VuJ3kH