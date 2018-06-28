Pope accepts two more resignations of Chile bishops over sex abuse scandal

VATICAN CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Thursday accepted the resignation of two more Chilean bishops caught up in the country’s sexual abuse scandal, the Vatican said, bringing to five the number he has accepted so far.

The bishops were heads of the dioceses of Rancagua and Talca and the pope named commissioners to run them. He accepted resignations of three bishops on June 11. Last month all of Chile’s 34 bishops offered to resign en masse after a meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the country. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)