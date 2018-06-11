Pope Francis accepts resignation of three Chilean bishops -Vatican

VATICAN CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of three Chilean bishops following sex abuse scandals, including Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, the city at the epicentre of the uproar, the Vatican said on Monday.

In an unprecedented move, all Chile’s 34 bishops offered to resign en masse last month after attending a crisis meeting with the pope over allegations of a cover-up of sexual abuse in the South American nation.

It was not immediately clear if Monday’s move meant the pope would not accept any of the other resignations. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Gavin Jones)