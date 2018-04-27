UPDATE 1-Chile says $5.567 bln budget gap left by previous administration

(Adds quotes)

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chile’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s fiscal picture was worse than previously believed after a $5.567 billion gap in government budgets covering the next four years was found to have been left behind by the previous administration.

“This is what we have found. This is a worse fiscal situation than we had imagined,” Felipe Larrain told reporters.

“These are un-financed additional spending commitments that have to be faced,” he said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Tom Brown)