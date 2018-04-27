FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 3:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Chile says $5.567 bln budget gap left by previous administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

SANTIAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - Chile’s finance minister said on Friday the country’s fiscal picture was worse than previously believed after a $5.567 billion gap in government budgets covering the next four years was found to have been left behind by the previous administration.

“This is what we have found. This is a worse fiscal situation than we had imagined,” Felipe Larrain told reporters.

“These are un-financed additional spending commitments that have to be faced,” he said. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.