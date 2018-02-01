FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 4:41 PM / in 2 hours

BUZZ-Chile salmon producer Camanchaca's shares up ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Chile’s Pesquera Camanchaca SA up more than 4 pct to 60.50 pesos ($0.0101) in mid-day trading Thursday on the Santiago Stock Exchange, just ahead of an IPO slated for its Chilean salmon farming unit.

** Chile’s Salmones Camanchaca, the company’s salmon-farming unit, to hold an IPO on the Santiago stock exchange on Friday.

** It will also issue deposit certificates (Norwegian Depositary Receipts) in Oslo.

** The increase in Pesquera Camanchaca’s share price, which leads the IPSA at mid-day, helps boost other salmon producers traded on Chile’s exchange, including Blumar, Multiexport y Australis.

($1 = 596.50 Chilean pesos)

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta

