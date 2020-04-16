Chile cenbank says expansive monetary policy here to stay for "prolonged period" - minutes

SANTIAGO, April 16 (Reuters) - Chile´s central bank sees the need to maintain an expansive monetary policy for a “prolonged period,” to combat the growing impacts of the coronavirus on the country´s economy, according to minutes of the bank’s policymaking meeting released on Thursday.

Chile´s central bank in late March slashed its benchmark interest rate to 0.50%, its lowest since 2009, warning of a “severe” economic contraction as a result of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The bank had already dropped the interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to 1%, in an emergency session earlier this month shortly after the first cases of the respiratory illness caused by the virus were reported in Chile.