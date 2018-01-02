FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Venezuela
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
January 2, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile central bank unanimous in leaving rates unchanged -minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chilean central bank policymakers decided unanimously to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5 percent in December but the committee considered a 25-basis-point cut, minutes of that month’s meeting showed on Tuesday.

In its last meeting of 2017, policymakers cited a “a fragile recovery” of the economy in justifying their decision.

Chilean inflation has risen more slowly than anticipated in recent months, leading the central bank to leave open the possibility of increased stimulus. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.