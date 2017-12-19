FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 9:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile central bank chief says investments key challenge for Pinera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - An important challenge for Chile’s incoming President Sebastian Pinera will be jump-starting investments to counter the economy’s slowdown, Chile’s central bank chief said Tuesday after meeting with Pinera.

“What the next president is going to find is an economy that’s growing but still at just a moderate pace,” Mario Marcel told journalists on leaving Pinera’s house. Pinera will begin a second term as president of the world’s top copper producer in March after winning Sunday’s election.

Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

