Chile's economy to contract in December - central bank poll

SANTIAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy is expected to contract 1% in December, a central bank poll of analysts showed on Tuesday, dampened by renewed restrictions following an uptick of cases around the end-of-year holidays in the world’s top copper producer.

Bank policymakers are expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at 0.50% - its lowest in a decade - for at least the next year, according to the poll.

Consumer prices are seen rising 0.3% in January, with inflation estimated at 3.0% over the next 11 months - within the central bank’s 2%-4% target range. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, editing by Louise Heavens)