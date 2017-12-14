Chile central bank holds benchmark rate at 2.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Thursday that it held its benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent, a decision in line with market expectations.

A central bank poll of 60 analysts published on Wednesday showed the bank was expected to keep rates steady over the next six months. Inflation was predicted to remain stable amid a gradual economic recovery in the world’s top copper producer, according to the poll. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by James Dalgleish)