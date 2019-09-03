Chile central bank slashes benchmark rate, again, to 2.0%pct

SANTIAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank slashed the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.0% on Tuesday, its second major cut since June, citing a sputtering economy dogged by global trade tensions and plummeting copper prices. A central bank poll of traders in late August had predicted the cut. The decision, which the bank said was taken unanimously, reflects growing concerns in the world’s top copper producer about impacts from the U.S.-China trade dispute. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Leslie Adler)