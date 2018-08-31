FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chilean retailer Cencosud shares up 4.8 pct on mall unit IPO announcement

Felipe Iturrieta

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Chilean retailer Cencosud saw its shares rise 4.8 percent within half an hour of announcing on Friday it would float its commercial shopping mall subsidiary on the local stock exchange.

Cencosud, one of the largest retailers in South America with operations in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, said in a statement the IPO would take place between March and April 2019.

It said it would also consider the option of privately placing a minority stake in the unit.

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.