SANTIAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Cencosud said on Friday it plans to make $400 million in investments this year and expects revenue of $16.5 billion over the 12-month period. One of the largest retailers in South America, Cencosud said that its investment plan could be revised depending on the sale of non-strategic assets. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; editing by Diane Craft)