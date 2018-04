(Adds information from company statement)

BUENOS AIRES, April 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned copper mining company Codelco said on Monday it issued $600 million in 30-year bonds at 4.85 percent.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to lower short- and medium-term financing pressures and improve Codelco’s debt profile, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta Editing by Bill Trott)