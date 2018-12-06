Chile's Codelco agrees contract with Gabriela Mistral mine workers

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had reached agreement on a new collective labor contract in early negotiations with the union of workers at its Gabriela Mistral mine in northern Chile.

The 36-month contract included a signing bonus of 4.2 million pesos ($6,216.63) and a 2 million peso ($2,960.30) premium paid to workers for agreeing to the early negotiation, Codelco, the world’s No. 1 copper producer, said in a statement.

The deal, approved by 91.7 percent of the union, also included 1.1 percent salary increases, Codelco said.

Gabriela Mistral produced around 122,700 tonnes of copper in 2017.