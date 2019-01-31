Supervisors at Codelco mine in Chile reach contract deal, avert strike

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - World top copper miner Codelco said on Thursday it had struck a contract deal with the union of supervisors at its Gabriela Mistral mine in northern Chile, averting the threat of a strike.

The state-run Codelco said it had agreed to increase workers’ salaries by 1 percent in the new contract, and had offered a signing bonus of between $5,200 and $6,400.

The supervisors’ union last week rejected the company’s offer for a new collective labor agreement, forcing a final period of government mediation ahead of any potential walk-off.

Gabriela Mistral produced 122,700 tonnes of copper in 2017 and 96,500 tonnes between January and November of 2018.