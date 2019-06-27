UPDATE 1-Unions at Chile's Chuquicamata copper mine approve Codelco contract offer, strike ends

(Recasts with vote result)
SANTIAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - The three main labor unions at Chile’s Chuquicamata mine voted on Thursday to accept the latest contract offer from Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, ending a two-week-old strike that had docked output at the sprawling copper deposit.
The unions, which make up 80% of the workforce at the mine, had rejected Codelco’s offer on Saturday, but asked the state miner for another chance to vote on the proposal this week.
Reporting by Fabian Cambero, and Natalia Ramos Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang