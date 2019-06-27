UPDATE 1-Unions at Chile's Chuquicamata copper mine approve Codelco contract offer, strike ends

(Recasts with vote result)

SANTIAGO, June 27 (Reuters) - The three main labor unions at Chile’s Chuquicamata mine voted on Thursday to accept the latest contract offer from Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, ending a two-week-old strike that had docked output at the sprawling copper deposit.

The unions, which make up 80% of the workforce at the mine, had rejected Codelco’s offer on Saturday, but asked the state miner for another chance to vote on the proposal this week.