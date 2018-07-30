Workers at Codelco's Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile walk off job

SANTIAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Workers at Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile, the state miner’s second largest by output, walked off the job on Monday morning in protest of the “unjustified layoff” of two workers, union leaders told Reuters.

Chuquicamata Union No. 1, 2, and 3, as well as Antofagasta Union No. 1 agreed to cease operations and blocked access to the mine early Monday morning, according to the union leaders and an internal communication viewed by Reuters. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by David Gregorio)