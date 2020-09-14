Chile's Codelco says reaches contract agreement with El Teniente supervisors

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned copper miner Codelco said on Monday it had reached a contractual agreement with the supervisors’ union at El Teniente mine in the Andes mountains to the south of the capital Santiago.

The company said in a statement that the agreement that supervisors would not receive a pay rise in the coming contract was backed by 88% of the union’s members and the signed deal would remain in place for 36 months from Nov. 1, 2020. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Sandra Maler)